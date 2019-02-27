Doncaster Rovers squad rallies around Joe Wright

Andy Butler revealed the Doncaster Rovers squad has rallied around defender Joe Wright following his potentially season-ending injury.

Earlier this month Wright suffered further damage to the ankle he initially injured during a training ground collision with Butler in November and has been ruled out for eight to ten weeks.

And veteran Butler says the squad has attempted to keep the 23-year-old’s spirits high since his latest injury blow.

“It has been tough for Joe, ever since I landed on him,” Butler said. “It was just one of those training ground freak accidents.

“We’ve all spoken to Joe and told him he’s a big part of the squad still.

“The gaffer has told him he still has a massive part to play.

“If he gets his head down now he’s got a massive future ahead of him Joe has.

“He’s some player when he’s fit.

“The whole team has been speaking to him, giving him advice.

“We all feel sorry for him because he’s a nice lad.

“You don’t like see players picking up injuries, coming back and then it reoccurring for whatever reason.

“We’re all behind him. We all wish him well.

“Hopefully he’s back before the end of the season.”

Wright had returned to full fitness after a lengthy recovery process from his initial injury but a clash with Tommy Rowe in training damaged the ankle ligaments which had only just healed.

Midfielder Herbie Kane is nursing a groin injury which kept him out of Tuesday night’s defeat to Shrewsbury Town.

Boss Grant McCann explained the Liverpool loanee has been troubled by the injury for several weeks and needed rest this week.

Rovers are set to monitor defender Tom Anderson after he was forced off at Shrewsbury following a hefty clash of heads.