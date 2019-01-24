Doncaster Rovers sign Blackburn Rovers defender on loan

Doncaster Rovers have completed the signing of Blackburn Rovers centre half Paul Downing on loan.

The 27-year-old has joined Rovers until the end of the season, having made only five appearances for Blackburn this season.

Downing made 28 appearances last season as Blackburn secured promotion from League One.

With game time limited this term, the Somerset born defender was deligted to secure the loan move.

“It’s fantastic to get the deal over the line,” he told the Rovers official website.

“I’ve known about it for a few days so I’m really excited to get started.

“It’s been a frustrating season for me so I wanted to assess things in January and look for a club which was the right fit.

“I can be good on the ball and start the attacks from the back, but my main focus is to keep clean sheets and if we do that it gives us a good chance of winning games.”

Rovers are currently short of experienced bodies at centre half with Joe Wright continuing his recovery from an ankle injury.

Andy Butler will serve a one match ban in the FA Cup this weekend and remains just one booking away from triggering a two match ban in League One.