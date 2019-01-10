Doncaster Rovers: Shaun Cummings’ status confirmed

Grant McCann has revealed Shaun Cummings will not be offered a contract extension at Doncaster Rovers as originally planned.

But the Rovers boss insists the club will attempt to aid the full back’s attempts to find a new employer.

Cummings’ short-term deal at the Keepmoat will expire next week with the 29-year-old currently recovering from a groin injury.

McCann last month revealed his intention to extend Cummings’ deal to the end of the campaign but has since decided against the idea.

Matty Blair has impressed back at right back in covering for both Cummings and Niall Mason, while Swansea City full back Aaron Lewis has also joined on loan in the meantime.

“Shaun is still here to the 13th,” McCann said. “He was back in training this week.

“We're clear and open with Shaun. He needs to play games at 30-year-old.

“You've seen the form of Matty Blair and Niall Mason, and now Aaron Lewis is here too.

“Shaun can stay here as long as he needs to. I won't throw him out of the door.

“He can stay until he gets fit and finds a club and I'm happy to help him.”

Cummings has made five appearances for Rovers since joining in mid-December.

He has won promotion to the Championship with both Rotherham United and Millwall over the past two seasons.

And McCann believes he will have no trouble finding a new club in the near future.

“I think he's done really well in the games,” he said.

“Someone with his experience and knowledge of this league. League Two and the Championship, someone will come and get him.”