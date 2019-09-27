Doncaster Rovers: Seny Dieng reveals where his confidence on the ball comes from
The unwavering confidence on the ball should have been enough of a give away but there is a very good reason why goalkeeper Seny Dieng is so comfortable in possession.
He has not always been a goalkeeper.
The on-loan Queens Park Rangers keeper opened up on his past after making his league debut for Doncaster Rovers in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Peterborough United.
And he revealed a desire to make sure the job was done properly was a big reason why he made such a dramatic change of position.
“Maybe it was because I was an outfield player before,” Dieng told the Free Press on being asked about his comfort with the ball at his feet.
“I started as a goalkeeper at 14 and before that I was an outfield player.
“At my youth club in Switzerland, Grasshoppers, that is how we play. We play out from the goalkeeper and that is how I grew up.
“I was a midfielder and a striker.
“I made the choice to move. It was frustrating actually because I was a good midfielder.
“Our keeper at the time was so small and we just keep losing because ther other teams were taking shots from distance.
“And I just thought, no, I'll go in.
“Finally the coaches agreed. I had to pursue and convince them.”
Dieng has cut a confident figure since his arrival at Rovers on loan from the Championship side.
He draws in opposition players by keeping possession of the ball before quickly playing a pass and also charges out over distance to claim catches and punches.
Boss Darren Moore revealed he felt Dieng was the right choice to face Peterborough at the weekend, which brought a somewhat surprise switch with Ian Lawlor.
And the Swiss keeper is now determined to make his opportunity count by holding down the starting shirt.
He said: “I’ll carry on doing the same as I have been doing every day – on the training pitch, on matchdays.
“I’ll stay focused and do the best I can.
“All the lads have made me feel welcome.
“They’re all very good lads and a very good team so it was not difficult to settle in.
“I really enjoy training up here. It's good.”