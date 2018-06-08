Doncaster Rovers: Senior players unlikely to apply for manager’s job

Neither of the two most senior players at Doncaster Rovers are expected to apply for the vacant manager’s position.

Rovers legend James Coppinger, 37, has continually stated he is fully focused on playing.

Andy Butler

While Doncaster-born defender Andy Butler (pictured inset), 34, is keen on going down the coaching route but the opportunity to manage his hometown club in all likelihood has come too soon.

Coppinger is priced 16/1 for the job by Sky Bet but he would have to have a big change of heart were he to throw his hat in the ring.

Upon him signing a new one-year deal a fortnight ago, outgoing boss Darren Ferguson said of Coppinger: “He’s not shown a desire to go into the coaching side.”

And last November Coppinger told reporters: “Family for me is a big part of my life. I would not be stopping playing and going into a job where I would be working from seven to seven and I think managing and coaching means you have to be prepared to put the hours in if you want to be the best.”

Butler is busy taking his coaching badges and, after putting refereeing to one side, is keen to enhance his coaching experience with one eye on the next step of his career. However, he does not currently meet the criteria for the job that Rovers have outlined.