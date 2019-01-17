Doncaster Rovers: Rotherham United boss distances himself from John Marquis bid speculation

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has distanced himself from speculation linking the Millers with a bid for Doncaster Rovers striker John Marquis.

The rumour mill had suggested the Millers were preparing a six figure bid for the striker, who has netted 20 goals so far this season.

But Warne insists he had made no contact with Rovers, Marquis or his representatives about pushing for a potential move.

“There's absolutely no truth in that at all,” Warne told the Rotherham Advertiser.

“I was at a game on Tuesday night at Mansfield and sat with the Doncaster manager, Grant McCann, and he laughed and said he's been asked about it as well.

“It must be agent talk.

“I haven't spoken to Doncaster at all about him.

“I've haven't spoken to his agent, I haven't had a conversation with his club.

“He's doing great things for Doncaster but he isn't a target of ours.”

Marquis has been at the centre of plenty of speculation due to his goalscoring exploits over the past few seasons and was the subject of bids from Aberdeen and Peterborough United last summer, which were rejected outright by Rovers.

Both Grant McCann and chief executive Gavin Baldwin have repeatedly insisted Marquis is not for sale.

And McCann says there has been no recent contact from any club interested in his services.