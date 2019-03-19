Doncaster Rovers request early return from international duty for Aaron Lewis

Grant McCann has arranged for full back Aaron Lewis to return early from international duty.

The on loan Swansea City defender is currently with Wales U21s on a training camp which is scheduled to run until Friday.

However, Lewis will report back to Cantley Park on Thursday to begin preparations for Saturday’s trip to Luton Town.

McCann was keen not to harm Lewis’ international ambitions but, with Wales U21 not playing any matches during the current break, he was also determined to ensure Rovers are in good shape as they head to Kenilworth Road.

“I have had a conversation with Rob Page [Wales U21 manager] and he will train with them Tuesday and Wednesday and come back with us Thursday and Friday,” McCann said.

“It’s the best of both world's really.

“I didn’t want Aaron not going and jeopardising him for the next time.

“I think Rob realises where we are in the league and wants to keep him with us.”

Saturday's hosts Luton will be without top scorer James Collins who is on duty with Republic of Ireland. League One’s top scorer hopes to win his first cap at 28.

Lewis has not featured in the last two games for Rovers, with Matty Blair taking the right back role.

Rovers will have representation at international level during the current break with Danny Amos receiving a call up for Northern Ireland U21s.

Amos – on loan at Hartlepool United – could be in line for his first cap at the level in Friday night's clash with Bulgaria or Monday’s game against Mexico, both of which will be played in Marbella.

Being a former Northern Ireland international himself, McCann is proud of Amos’ call.

“It is great for Danny,” McCann said.

“He's played a lot of games but has not played in the last couple.

“Hopefully, he gets back in the Hartlepool team. But the call-in is good.”