Doncaster Rovers: Replay not ideal admits Grant McCann as he updates on fitness of Tommy Rowe and Paul Taylor

Grant McCann admitted a replay in the FA Cup was far from ideal with his Doncaster Rovers squad currently light on fit personnel.

Rovers last week lost centre half Joe Wright for the rest of the year with an ankle injury while Paul Taylor is also currently being assessed over a hamstring problem.

Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Chorley means Rovers will host the sixth tier side next week in the replay, ensuring November will be another busy month for McCann’s team.

“We didn’t want a replay, not with the lack of numbers we've got defensively,” McCann said.

“Also, Paul Taylor pulled his hamstring in training on Friday and Alfie Beestin has been ill so we’re light on numbers.

“We didn’t really need this replay but we’ll deal with it when it comes around.

“I had this last year at Peterborough where we drew with Woking and ended up with a replay but we ended up in the fourth round.”

McCann had no timescale on Taylor’s return to action and says he will be monitored this week.

Captain Tommy Rowe was not involved in the squad at the weekend but looks likely to make his return to action from a hamstring injury in Wednesday night’s trip to Notts County in the Checkatrade Trophy.

“It was probably too soon for Tommy,” McCann said. “And it probably wasn’t a game for Tommy either.

“We’ll see how he is for Wednesday.”

Rovers’ replay against Chorley is expected to take place on Tuesday, November 20 after not being selected for television coverage.

Should Rovers advance, they will travel to the winner of the replay between Mansfield Town and Charlton Athletic.