Grant McCann said Doncaster Rovers sent a strong message to their fans by rejecting Sunderland’s ‘substantial’ bids for John Marquis.

Rovers’ 20-goal talisman was among several strikers targeted by the Black Cats before last night’s transfer deadline.

But the Wearsiders’ bids, thought to be £1.25m and then £2m, were rebuffed and McCann reiterated his long-held stance that Rovers do not need to sell any of their players.

Reports claimed Swansea City also considered a late move for the former Millwall frontman.

“It’s amazing to have the backing of the board and the owners,” said McCann yesterday.

“They want the same thing, they want promotion and to build on that.

“I think this sends a strong message to the fans, about how serious the board are, how serious we are, we want to be in the top six.

“It’s important we keep everyone together, which we will do.”

He added: “The club has turned down a substantial bid from a club for one of our players. Our only focus is trying to get in the top six.

“The club do not need to sell, and won’t sell. We are financially secure.

“They could come in with £20m, it wouldn’t matter, no one is for sale at this football club.

“There will be nobody coming in, nobody going out. I am going home, switching my phone off, and looking forward to the game at the weekend.

“I am delighted with the business we have done, we did it quite early.

“I still don’t know why people wait to the last minute on transfer deadline day, it’s panic. I am not like that.”

Rovers have no fresh injury concerns ahead of this weekend’s trip to Portsmouth.

Niall Mason has been suspended by the club, pending a hearing next week, after being convicted of sexual assault.