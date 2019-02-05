Doncaster Rovers: Record against League One's top six doesn’t concern Grant McCann

Grant McCann insists he is not concerned by Doncaster Rovers' record against their top six rivals and all that matters to him is consistency.

As they prepare to host sixth placed Peterborough United this weekend, Rovers have won just one of their seven matches so far against the sides currently occupying the top six places in the division.

However, they have only lost two of those games also and arguably should have converted some of those stalemates into victories.

McCann has been pleased with the performances against their promotion rivals and is calling on his Rovers squad to deliver consistently for the remainder of the campaign.

“What we’ve shown against the top six is that we can compete against them,” McCann said.

“Sunderland beat us and Charlton beat us when we were very disappointing.

“The rest of the games we should have won really.

“And even the Sunderland game when you think of the two chances we missed on the stroke of half time, the one v ones.

“It’s all fine margins.

“This group know they can match the top teams and we've got to show that over the remaining 17 games.”

Though always looking for an improvement in results, McCann pointed to the recent records of the rivals for promotion to show that points can be dropped against any opposition in League One and stress there should not be too much concern over Rovers’ top six record.

“What you will find is that it's a league where teams are taking points off each other all the time,” he said.

“Portsmouth are going through a tricky spell and that wasn't against many of the top seven.

“Peterborough are in a tricky spell at the minute, Charlton lost at the weekend

“I think you'll see teams taking points off each other as the season goes on.

“We've got to be the ones showing the most consistency between now and the end of the season if we're going to challenge.”