Doncaster Rovers: Reaction is the least we can do says Andy Butler

Doncaster Rovers simply must deliver a reaction to Tuesday night’s comprehensive defeat at Wigan Athletic when they host MK Dons this weekend.

That is the verdict of club captain Andy Butler who insists the squad was hurting following the 3-0 defeat at the DW Stadium.

Rovers’ players were a subdued group as they took to the pitch for the warm down after a few choice words from the coaching staff.

And Butler says they must now respond the only way they can - on the pitch.

“There has to be a reaction,” Butler told The Star.

“Everyone in the dressing room is really unhappy with the performance and we have the opportunity to put it right on Saturday.

“You have to do that as a professional footballer. You can’t beat yourself up.

“You don’t get too high when things are going well or beat yourself up too much when things aren’t.

“You have to keep yourself steady.

“We’ll go into Saturday and try to put in a performance against MK Dons.”

Rovers had been on a steady run of form in the build-up to their trip to Lancashire, built on defensive solidity.

And Butler admitted it was disappointing to fail to reach the levels they have in recent weeks.

He said: “The consistency we’ve had in the last few games has been very good.

“The performances have merited the results we’ve had and probably more. We were unlucky against Rotherham to draw and on another day we might have beaten Fleetwood.

“It’s those fine margins. If we score the goal to make it 1-1 we make it uncomfortable for Wigan but we don’t and they go up the pitch and score a second.

“It’s disappointing not to keep the standards we’ve set over the last eight games.

“The key message is that we can’t dwell on the game. We can’t effect it now.

“We’ve got to analyse MK Dons and see where we can hurt them because we have got a good squad.

“For whatever reason, it didn’t happen for us at Wigan.

“But hopefully we can do it on Saturday.”