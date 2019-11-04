Doncaster Rovers: Rakish Bingham 'had other options' than moving to Keepmoat

Rakish Bingham

Striker Bingham signed a short-term deal until January last Friday, having spent much of the preceding two weeks training with Rovers.

The 26-year-old had been a free agent since leaving Cheltenham Town at the end of last season but had trained with several clubs before Rovers offered him an opportunity.

“He’s just found himself where he could have had a couple of opportunities to join clubs and I believe he had an opportunity to go somewhere else but we came in at the 11th hour,” Moore said.

“He’s come to train with us, done well and he’s the right player for us.

“He’s been very good. He’ll be a good player for us.

“If we can get him into the right areas of the pitch, hopefully you’ll see the talent that he’s got within to its fullest.”

Bingham made his Rovers debut off the bench in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Burton Albion.

Moore revealed he had been keeping check on the forward’s availability over the last few months and was keen to see him in action.

“We knew about him before and we knew of his availability," the Rovers boss said.

“I just thought let’s get him in, get him training with us and have a look at him in the group.

“There is an area and a space in the team where he can certainly fill in for us.

“He is a good size, he moves well with the ball, he’s athletic, he’s quick, he's got wonderful balance and a good strike on him.

"Once he gets in and understands the balance of the team, he’ll be a very useful player for us.

"We’re pleased to have him on board. He's the right character and the right fit for us here and we’ll put him through his paces over the next few weeks and really get him up to speed.

“Credit to him, he’s not too far off at all.”

Moore believes Bingham offers different attributes to other forwards at Rovers and will complement the squad well.

“I just think he adds another bit of attacking threat for us,” he said. “He’s very different.

“We signed Kwame [Thomas] who is also very different from what we’ve got.

“And Rakish is very different again. He can play number nine, ten, seven or 11. He’s got the capabilities of playing in those roles.

“While ever you’ve got someone out there and in the situation we’re in, we're really pleased to get him on board.

“I was pleased to give him his debut and give him a little taster.