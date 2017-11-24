Doncaster Rovers: Put it to bed and learn from it urges Ferguson

Darren Ferguson has implored his Rovers side to quickly forget Tuesday night’s defeat at Wigan Athletic and right the wrongs on Saturday against MK Dons.

Rovers fell to a 3-0 defeat at the promotion favourites after being sliced apart during a 20 minute spell and failing to take their own chances.

After a positive run of recent form which saw them unbeaten in five matches, Ferguson insists the Wigan defeat cannot be dwelled upon too much if Rovers are to recover quickly and get back on track.

“We need to move on from this quickly because it was always going to be a tough game,” he told the Free Press.

“We made it too easy for Wigan certainly.

“We have to prove that was a one-off.

“The last time we had a result like this, we reacted very well to it and we have to do the same again.

“Form has not been bad but we haven’t picked up enough points recently.

“You look back at the Rotherham and Fleetwood games and think we should have picked up more points from those.

“But we have to move on quickly and learn quickly.”