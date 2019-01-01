Doncaster Rovers: ‘Proud’ Grant McCann hails post-Boxing Day reaction as Rovers thump Rochdale

A proud Grant McCann hailed his Doncaster Rovers side for their reaction in the aftermath of their Boxing Day defeat at Fleetwood Town as they thumped Rochdale.

Rovers were disappointing when losing 3-0 at Fleetwood but bounced back with wins over Gillingham and Rochdale.

A brace from John Marquis, plus efforts from Alfie May, Ali Crawford and James Coppinger helped them to a 5-0 demolition of Rochdale on New Year’s Day.

“What I’ve seen is a really good reaction from the Fleetwood game,” McCann said. “A really good reaction.

“We could have had five or six against Gillingham and the boys were disappointed to concede so late.

“Today you’ve seen bodies put online, trying to keep a clean sheet in the second half.

“Rochdale are a team that are not going to sit back and accept 3-0. It could be five or six or they could get back into the game.

“That;s the way Keith Hill’s teams play. They’re brave.

“They had some chances but when we were called upon we defended our goal with great authority.

“We’ve been frustrated with the three mistakes at Fleetwood and the last minute goal at Gillingham.

“But we’ve got back on the clean sheet wagon, we’ve scored five goals which has helped us in the goals scored column and kept us up there in the top six.”

McCann declared himself proud of Rovers’ performance and felt they could have won by a wider margin.

“I thought we played really well,” he said.

“We started really brightly and that was the message to the group before we went out. Can we put the game to bed early.

“And we possibly could have had two or three goals in the first five minutes through balls into the box, Mallik was causing them problems.

“I was pleased with the boys today.

“And I was proud watching it.”

