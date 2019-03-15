Doncaster Rovers: Pride and disappointment for McCann from derby clash with Barnsley

Grant McCann rued missed chances as his Doncaster Rovers side battled out a goalless draw with high-flying neighbours Barnsley.

Rovers dominated the first half but could not find the breakthrough with Barnsley the stronger side after the break.

McCann said his players cut disappointed figures when they returned to the dressing room but believes the performance will give them heart as they look to secure a top six finish.

“They’re disappointed,” McCann said.

“The boys are disappointed they didn’t win the game.

“That is what they’re like after every game, regardless of the opposition, if they don’t win it.

“They’ve got a couple of days off now, I’ve given them a little breather.”

McCann was convinced his side should have held a comfortable lead by half time but was impressed with their resolve against a Barnsley outfit that stretched their unbeaten run to 18 matches.

“I thought we were good,” he said.

“I thought we played with real energy and tempo.

“In the first half I thought we were by far the best team. We probably should have two or three up with the chances we had.

“In the second half, it was quite even. We moved the ball a bit too slowly and gave them a little bit of momentum.

“We’re disappointed that we didn’t take any of the chances.

“I can;t really remember Marko making a save apart from the one in the first half.

“And that’s against one of the best teams in the league.

“We’ve matched them, and probably bettered them, over the 90 minutes.”