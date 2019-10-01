Doncaster Rovers: Premier League youngster one of two new trialists that feature in U23 win
Doncaster Rovers fielded a Premier League youngster as one of two trialists in the U23s' 4-2 win over Rotherham United.
The unnamed but highly rated trialist scored for Rovers in the victory at Cantley Park.
The 20-year-old attacking midfielder netted 10 goals in 27 appearances for his club's development squad last season but is understood to have grown frustrated at the lack of opportunities at senior level coming his way.
He has won international caps at age group level.
The player was joined in the game by fellow trialist Maxwell Ngbeken.
The centre half came through the academy at Romulus, and has made three senior appearances for the Midlands Football League side.
"Maxwell is another one we've got in," Rovers boss Darren Moore said.
"He's another one we're looking at for the development squad that we're looking to increase and improve if these young players are around.
"Ultimately that development group is to support the first team, that's how we're looking at it."
Striker Harrison Myring, who played on a trial basis for the U23 last week against Portsmouth, was named among the substitutes for the Rotherham game.
Senior players Joe Wright and Madger Gomes started against the Millers.