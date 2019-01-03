Doncaster Rovers Prediction League: Who has the lead heading into 2019?

Super-fan Paul Mayfield is back on top of the Doncaster Free Press Prediction League after a busy festive period.

Mayfield earned five points for correctly predicting the 3-1 win at Gillingham and leapfrogged Rovers’ fans into pole position.

BBC Radio Sheffield commentator Tom Biltcliffe was the only pundit to predict the defeat at Fleetwood Town.

Former Free Press sports editor Peter Catt lost further ground at the bottom after incorrectly forecasting a loss to Rochdale.

Each week a different Rovers fan pits their wits against our panel of writers and pundits.

Five points are awarded for a correct score prediction, two points for correctly forecasting a win, draw or defeat. League games count only.

Standings

Paul Mayfield 34

Rovers fans 33

Liam Hoden 30

John Buckley 29

Donny Dog 26

Paul Goodwin 22

Tom Biltcliffe 21

Peter Catt 12

If you would like to be our Rovers fan of the week simply email your name, address and score prediction, well in advance of the forthcoming league game, to sport@doncastertoday.co.uk. Next up is Wycombe Wanderers away on January 12.