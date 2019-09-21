Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from the superb win over Peterborough United

Doncaster Rovers turned in another superb performance to beat Peterborough United.

By Paul Goodwin
Saturday, 21st September 2019, 17:21 pm

Here is how we rated the individual performances at the Keepmoat.

1. Seny Dieng 7

Faultless on his first league appearance. Very cool in possession.

Photo: Marie Caley

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Brad Halliday 7

Continues to grow in confidence. Put his body on the line in the build-up to Sadlier's goal and went close to scoring with a rasping drive.

Photo: Marie Caley

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Tom Anderson 8

Another faultless display from the big centre back. Uncomplicated and very effective.

Photo: Marie Caley

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Cameron John 7

Coped admirably with the threat of Toney and Eisa, never looked unduly worried or troubled.

Photo: Marie Caley

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4