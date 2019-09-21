Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from the superb win over Peterborough United

Here is how we rated the individual performances at the Keepmoat.
1. Seny Dieng 7
Faultless on his first league appearance. Very cool in possession.
2. Brad Halliday 7
Continues to grow in confidence. Put his body on the line in the build-up to Sadlier's goal and went close to scoring with a rasping drive.
3. Tom Anderson 8
Another faultless display from the big centre back. Uncomplicated and very effective.
4. Cameron John 7
Coped admirably with the threat of Toney and Eisa, never looked unduly worried or troubled.
