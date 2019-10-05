Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from the gut-wrenching defeat to Portsmouth

Here is how we rated the individual performances against Pompey
1. Seny Dieng 6
Cool in possession and made a fine second half save to prevent Close making it 2-0. Could not be faulted for either goal.
2. Brad Halliday 7
Gaining in confidence with every game. Defensively fine and got into some good advanced areas.
3. Tom Anderson 7
Read the game well and helped nullify Marquis. Continues to be one of the most consistent players this season
4. Donervon Daniels 6
Uncomplicated performance. Has slotted in nicely since Cameron John's injury.
