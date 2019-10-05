Doncaster Rovers 2019-2020

Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from the gut-wrenching defeat to Portsmouth

Doncaster Rovers were on the wrong end of a smash and grab defeat as they were hit with an added time suckerpunch against Portsmouth.

By Paul Goodwin
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 23:28 pm

Here is how we rated the individual performances against Pompey

1. Seny Dieng 6

Cool in possession and made a fine second half save to prevent Close making it 2-0. Could not be faulted for either goal.

2. Brad Halliday 7

Gaining in confidence with every game. Defensively fine and got into some good advanced areas.

3. Tom Anderson 7

Read the game well and helped nullify Marquis. Continues to be one of the most consistent players this season

4. Donervon Daniels 6

Uncomplicated performance. Has slotted in nicely since Cameron John's injury.

