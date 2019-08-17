Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from win against Fleetwood Town

SportFootballDoncaster RoversDoncaster Rovers Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from win against Fleetwood TownDoncaster Rovers grabbed their first win of the season with a 3-2 triumph over Fleetwood Town.By Liam HodenSaturday, 17 August, 2019, 16:05 Here is how we rated the individual performances in the victory.1. Ian Lawlor 7Brilliant saves when let down by his defence for both goals, the final finish for each he could do little about. Strong throughout.Photo: Marie CaleyCopyright: Buy photo2. Brad Halliday 5Caught out on the right too many times, particularly for Fleetwood's second, and still not quite as positive going forward as he promised he would be.Photo: Marie CaleyCopyright: Buy photo3. Tom Anderson 5Caught in possession a couple of times as Rovers persisted with playing out from the back and could have done better with Fleetwood's first goalPhoto: Marie CaleyCopyright: Buy photo4. Cameron John 7Accomplished senior league debut capped with a quite brilliant goal where he showed striker-like qualities in the box. Comfortable on the ballPhoto: Marie CaleyCopyright: Buy photoPage 1 of 4