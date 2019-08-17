Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from win against Fleetwood Town

Doncaster Rovers grabbed their first win of the season with a 3-2 triumph over Fleetwood Town.

By Liam Hoden
Saturday, 17 August, 2019, 16:05

Here is how we rated the individual performances in the victory.

1. Ian Lawlor 7

Brilliant saves when let down by his defence for both goals, the final finish for each he could do little about. Strong throughout.

2. Brad Halliday 5

Caught out on the right too many times, particularly for Fleetwood's second, and still not quite as positive going forward as he promised he would be.

3. Tom Anderson 5

Caught in possession a couple of times as Rovers persisted with playing out from the back and could have done better with Fleetwood's first goal

4. Cameron John 7

Accomplished senior league debut capped with a quite brilliant goal where he showed striker-like qualities in the box. Comfortable on the ball

