Niall Ennis

Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from the win over Lincoln City

Doncaster Rovers made it back-to-back wins as they saw off Lincoln City at the Keepmoat.

By Liam Hoden
Sunday, 25 August, 2019, 24:05

Here is how we rated the individual performances from the Rovers side.

1. Ian Lawlor 6

A couple of smart saves but not unduly troubled and was let down by his defence for the Lincoln goal

Photo: Marie Caley

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Brad Halliday 4

Lost Jorge Grant completely for the Lincoln goal and was a consistent weak spot in the Rovers defence

Photo: Tony Johnson

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Tom Anderson 8

A brilliant performance for a player fast becoming the unsung hero of the side. Calm, composed and quietly went about his business

Photo: Marie Caley

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Cameron John 9

Brilliant performance from the birthday boy who belied his youth and inexperience. Snuffed out plenty, whether in the air or on the floor as he read the game superbly.

Photo: Marie Caley

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4