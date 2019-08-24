Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from the win over Lincoln City

SportFootballDoncaster RoversNiall Ennis Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from the win over Lincoln CityDoncaster Rovers made it back-to-back wins as they saw off Lincoln City at the Keepmoat.By Liam HodenSunday, 25 August, 2019, 24:05 Here is how we rated the individual performances from the Rovers side.1. Ian Lawlor 6A couple of smart saves but not unduly troubled and was let down by his defence for the Lincoln goalPhoto: Marie CaleyCopyright: Buy photo2. Brad Halliday 4Lost Jorge Grant completely for the Lincoln goal and was a consistent weak spot in the Rovers defencePhoto: Tony JohnsonCopyright: Buy photo3. Tom Anderson 8A brilliant performance for a player fast becoming the unsung hero of the side. Calm, composed and quietly went about his businessPhoto: Marie CaleyCopyright: Buy photo4. Cameron John 9Brilliant performance from the birthday boy who belied his youth and inexperience. Snuffed out plenty, whether in the air or on the floor as he read the game superbly.Photo: Marie CaleyCopyright: Buy photoPage 1 of 4