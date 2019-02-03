Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from the draw at Portsmouth

Doncaster Rovers earned a hard fought point at promotion rivals after Mallik Wilks’ first half goal was cancelled out.

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances at Fratton Park.

MARKO MAROSI 6

Got caught in a tangle with Paul Downing in a decisive moment in the build-up to Portsmouth’s goal but produced two vital blocks and a brilliant tip over the bar.

AARON LEWIS 7

Thrown in for his Rovers – and full senior football – debut in unfortunate circumstances but was excellent at right back, getting forward well and handling the threat of Ronan Curtis.

PAUL DOWNING 7

Maintained his place in the starting XI despite the availability of Butler and turned in another commanding performance, only blighted by his miscommunication with Marosi for the Portsmouth goal.

TOM ANDERSON 7

Another towering performance at centre half, showing exactly why he kept his place in the side. Headed away everything and was good in one-v-ones too.

DANNY ANDREW 6

Had a difficult afternoon up against Jamal Lowe, who he struggled to contain. But he got forward well and produced probably the cross of the game from which Marquis should have doubled Rovers’ lead.

MATTY BLAIR 6

In the team for his pace and legs and he used them superbly, particularly as Rovers pushed forward with greater confidence later in the first half.

BEN WHITEMAN 7

Another excellent performance before being withdrawn through injury. Broke up play superbly and dictated the pattern in midfield as well as producing superb passes forward.

HERBIE KANE 8

An excellent performance, back at the levels expected before Christmas. He was combative and produced some stunning through balls as well as pushing high and hard on the Portsmouth defence.

TYLER SMITH 6

His first start for Rovers saw him asked to do plenty of hard running to put the pressure on the Portsmouth defence. It was an unselfish performance which gave him little sight of goal.

JOHN MARQUIS 7

Always delivering in the hard work stakes, Marquis was a big threat to the Portsmouth defence, holding the ball up superbly and bringing others into play. Probably should have doubled Rovers’ lead and also drew an excellent save from MacGillivray.

MALLIK WILKS 7

Back to his threatening best and rewarded with a goal which came via brilliant composure and being right on his toes to pounce. Aggressive, driven and focused.

SUBS USED

ALI CRAWFORD 6

Added his trademark zip to the Rovers midfield after unexpectedly replacing the injured Whiteman. Excellent close control to take the ball and immediately get on the front foot.

ALFIE MAY 6

Took up the mantle from Smith after replacing him and ran hard and long. He drew an excellent save from MacGillivray with a first time effort.

TOMMY ROWE n/a

Added a bit of control in the Rovers midfield after replacing Blair late on.

SUBS NOT USED

Louis Jones, Andy Butler, James Coppinger, Kieran Sadlier.

