Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from FA Cup defeat to Crystal Palace

Doncaster Rovers went down fighting as they lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace in the fifth round of the FA Cup.
Here’s how we rated the individual performances…
MARKO MAROSI 6
Had a quieter afternoon than he was probably expecting. No chance with either goal.
MATTY BLAIR 7
Came into the side for Lewis and did an admirable job at right back up against Ayew and then Schlupp. His delivery occasionally let him down.
PAUL DOWNING 6
Looked slightly nervous and tentative in the first half up against Batshuayi but was more composed after the interval.
TOM ANDERSON 8
Another excellent performance by the in-form centre back. Relished the challenge and never looked in the slightest bit fazed.
DANNY ANDREW 7
Continued his impressive recent form with another steady display at left back. Some of his set piece deliveries could have been better.
ALI CRAWFORD 7
Kept things ticking and pressed hard. Found a bit more space in the second half before making way for Rowe.
BEN WHITEMAN 8
Impressive yet again as he made his presence felt in midfield. His passing was not as probing as usual, down to the quality of the opposition, but he can take plenty of confidence from this display.
HERBIE KANE 7
Pressed relentlessly and played a big role in getting Rovers on the front foot. Just lacked a little composure in and around the box.
JAMES COPPINGER 7
Came close to a fairy tale goal on a couple of occasions. Showed some neat touches and plenty of composure in possessionbefore Sadlier replaced him for the last half hour.
JOHN MARQUIS 6
Got through some tireless running for his team but had a frustrating afternoon in front of goal. Starved of chances.
ALFIE MAY 6
Showed plenty of enthusiasm and a turn of pace but couldn’t make it count on the scoresheet. Will be disappointed not to have scored his headed chance after the break.
SUBS USED
TOMMY ROWE 5
His experience and know-how came in handy but he could not affect things in the attacking third.
KIERAN SADLIER 5
Drifted inside to try and get involved in the game but had little impact.
RIEVES BOOCOCK N/A
Great for the young lad to get on the pitch during the closing stages.
SUBS NOT USED
Louis Jones, Aaron Lewis, Andy Butler, Joe Wright.