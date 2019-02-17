Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from FA Cup defeat to Crystal Palace

Doncaster Rovers went down fighting as they lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Here’s how we rated the individual performances…

MARKO MAROSI 6

Had a quieter afternoon than he was probably expecting. No chance with either goal.

MATTY BLAIR 7

Came into the side for Lewis and did an admirable job at right back up against Ayew and then Schlupp. His delivery occasionally let him down.

PAUL DOWNING 6

Looked slightly nervous and tentative in the first half up against Batshuayi but was more composed after the interval.

TOM ANDERSON 8

Another excellent performance by the in-form centre back. Relished the challenge and never looked in the slightest bit fazed.

DANNY ANDREW 7

Continued his impressive recent form with another steady display at left back. Some of his set piece deliveries could have been better.

ALI CRAWFORD 7

Kept things ticking and pressed hard. Found a bit more space in the second half before making way for Rowe.

BEN WHITEMAN 8

Impressive yet again as he made his presence felt in midfield . His passing was not as probing as usual, down to the quality of the opposition, but he can take plenty of confidence from this display.

HERBIE KANE 7

Pressed relentlessly and played a big role in getting Rovers on the front foot. Just lacked a little composure in and around the box.

JAMES COPPINGER 7

Came close to a fairy tale goal on a couple of occasions. Showed some neat touches and plenty of composure in possession before Sadlier replaced him for the last half hour.

JOHN MARQUIS 6

Got through some tireless running for his team but had a frustrating afternoon in front of goal. Starved of chances.

ALFIE MAY 6

Showed plenty of enthusiasm and a turn of pace but couldn’t make it count on the scoresheet. Will be disappointed not to have scored his headed chance after the break.

SUBS USED

TOMMY ROWE 5

His experience and know-how came in handy but he could not affect things in the attacking third.

KIERAN SADLIER 5

Drifted inside to try and get involved in the game but had little impact.

RIEVES BOOCOCK N/A

Great for the young lad to get on the pitch during the closing stages.

SUBS NOT USED

Louis Jones, Aaron Lewis, Andy Butler, Joe Wright.