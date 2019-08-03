Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from draw with Gillingham

SportFootballDoncaster RoversDarren Moore Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from draw with GillinghamDoncaster Rovers opened up the Darren Moore era with a 1-1 draw with Gillingham.By Paul GoodwinSaturday, 03 August, 2019, 20:57 Here is how we rated the individual performances from the opening day game.1. Ian Lawlor 7Excellent first half saves to deny Ndjoli and Charles-CookPhoto: Marie CaleyCopyright: Buy photo2. Brad Halliday 5Lacked conviction at times. Seemed reluctant to bomb forward like he did in pre-season.Photo: Tony JohnsonCopyright: Buy photo3. Alex Baptiste 6Slotted in at centre back with minimum fuss. Looked rusty in the first half.Photo: Marie CaleyCopyright: Buy photo4. Tom Anderson 7Defended well, headed lots away and made a goal-saving block to deny Charles-Cook.Photo: Jonathan GawthorpeCopyright: Buy photoPage 1 of 4