Darren Moore

Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from draw with Gillingham

Doncaster Rovers opened up the Darren Moore era with a 1-1 draw with Gillingham.

By Paul Goodwin
Saturday, 03 August, 2019, 20:57

Here is how we rated the individual performances from the opening day game.

1. Ian Lawlor 7

Excellent first half saves to deny Ndjoli and Charles-Cook

Photo: Marie Caley

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Brad Halliday 5

Lacked conviction at times. Seemed reluctant to bomb forward like he did in pre-season.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Alex Baptiste 6

Slotted in at centre back with minimum fuss. Looked rusty in the first half.

Photo: Marie Caley

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Tom Anderson 7

Defended well, headed lots away and made a goal-saving block to deny Charles-Cook.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4