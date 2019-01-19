Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from draw with Burton Albion

Doncaster Rovers had to settle for a point from an eventful and entertaining clash with Burton Albion.

Here’s how we rated the players...

MARKO MAROSI 6

Made a couple of important saves and could not be blamed for either goal.

MATTY BLAIR 6

Steady but unspectacular. He didn’t let anyone down with his defending, in his unfavoured position, but struggled to make an impression going forward.

TOM ANDERSON 6

Typically determined and no-nonsense, but appeared to leave Brayford unmarked for the late equaliser.

ANDY BUTLER 6

Like most of his teammates, looked uneasy in the first half but improved after the break.

DANNY ANDREW 7

Got forward to good effect in the second half and whipped a superb ball in for Smith’s first.

ALI CRAWFORD 6

Not as effective as recent games. Only showed glimpses of his quality on the ball.

BEN WHITEMAN 6

Struggled to impose himself and get his probing forward passes going – which is credit to the way Burton harried and pressed.

TOMMY ROWE 5

Below par display. Never really got into the game and might’ve done more to prevent Brayford’s acrobatic first goal.

MALLIK WILKS 5

Had Rovers’ only serious attempt of the first half but his wing play became too predictable. Never got out of second gear.

JOHN MARQUIS 6

As usual, got through plenty of graft. But he blotted his copybook with an extraordinary open goal miss.

JAMES COPPINGER 7

Grew into the game after a slow start, and his quality on the ball became more and more telling with an excellent assist for Smith’s second goal.

Subs used

ALFIE MAY 8

Helped change the game with his positive running, closing down and energy.

TYLER SMITH 9

Dream debut. Looked a bundle of energy, offered plenty of pace and showcased his natural ability in front of goal with two cracking finishes.

Subs not used

Louis Jones, Niall Mason, Aaron Lewis, AJ Greaves, Kieran Sadlier.

BURTON

Collins 6, Clarke 6 (Miller 89), Brayford 8, Buxton 6, Hutchinson 6, Allen 6 (Wallace 55), Quinn 7, Fraser 7 (Templeton 80), Akins 7, Harness 7, Boyce 7. Subs not used: Bywater, Turner, Sbarra, Fox.