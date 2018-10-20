Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from dramatic draw with Gillingham

Here’s our player ratings from today’s thrilling draw….

Marko Marosi 6

Will be disappointed to have been beaten from 30 yards by Barry Fuller but redeemed himself with a vital late intervention to stop Navid Nasseri.

Niall Mason 7

Another athletic, adventurous display from the young right back, displaying an excellent level of fitness.

Tom Anderson 5

Generally did okay and won his fair share of headers but blotted his copybook when he was beaten far too easily by Tom Eaves in the build-up to his goal.

Andy Butler 6

A typically determined defensive display up against two physical strikers. He also made his presence felt in the Gills’ box and played his part in first two goals.

Danny Andrew 5

Appears to be lacking a bit of self-belief on the ball. Got himself into some good positions but his final ball let him down a few times.

Ben Whiteman 8

Probed away with some purposeful passing and looked to break into the box at every opportunity. Very good display – and he might have won it late on.

Herbie Kane 5

Picked up a dead leg in the first half and never really got into his stride before making way early in the second period.

Matty Blair 7

Another wholehearted display which saw him use the ball well and run at Gillngham’s back-line. Did really well to set up Wilks for the first equaliser.

Mallik Wilks 7

Grant McCann will be delighted with how he has reacted to being dropped at Rochdale. He was back to being a thorn in the opposition’s side and deserved his goal.

John Marquis 7

Typically workmanlike. Wasted a good one-on-one chance in the first half but made up for it after the break with his tenth of the season. At fault for the Gills’ third goal.

James Coppinger 8

You simply never get tired of watching this man. Classy performance. Found pockets of space and made things happen.

Subs used

Ali Crawford 6

Busy and tried to be inventive.

Jermaine Anderson 6

Kept things ticking.

Paul Taylor 6

Played with intelligence and deserved the slice of luck for his goal.

Subs not used

Ian Lawlor, Branden Horton, Alfie May, Alfie Beestin