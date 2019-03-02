Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from dramatic draw with Charlton Athletic

There were chances galore and late drama as Doncaster Rovers and Charlton Athletic drew 1-1 in an entertaining clash at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Here’s how we rated the individual performances…

MARKO MAROSI 7

Produced a top drawer save to keep out Bielik’s volley late on in the first half.

AARON LEWIS 7

Made a couple of vital last ditch blocks, one in the second minute, one just before the Addicks went ahead.

PAUL DOWNING 7

Another calm and composed performance. Unlucky to see his header cleared off the line.

ANDY BUTLER 7

Back in the side and it’s like he has never been away. Defended with authority throughout.

DANNY ANDREW 6

Hit and miss. Did some nice things in possession but also occasionally switched off.

ALI CRAWFORD 6

Tried hard in midfield but made little impact.

BEN WHITEMAN 6

Found it tough going up against the impressive Williams. Expressed himself more in the second period.

HERBIE KANE 5

Looked off the pace and gave the ball away too cheaply at times. Uncharacteristically poor.

MALLIK WILKS 8

His physicality and unpredictability proved to be a thorn in Charlton’s side all afternoon. Deserved his goal and he took it superbly.

JOHN MARQUIS 7

Did not enjoy the rub of the green - with the offside flag or the own goal. But he was never deterred and his determination almost produced the winning goal.

JAMES COPPINGER 6

Showed some nice touches but did not hurt Charlton in the final third as much as he would’ve liked.

SUBS USED

MATTY BLAIR 7

Replaced Crawford just before the hour mark and made a real difference. Offered plenty of energy and tenacity.

TOMMY ROWE 6

Added a bit of hustle and bustle as a late replacement for the disappointing Kane. Got the final touch on the last gasp ‘goal’ but was definitely onside.

ALFIE MAY 6

Might have done better when the ball fell kindly for him in the box and he volleyed over. Was it him the officials ruled offside at the death, incorrectly thinking he’d got a touch?

SUBS NOT USED

Louis Jones, Shane Blaney, Tyler Smith, Kieran Sadlier.

CHARLTON ATHLETIC

Phillips 7, Solly 7, Sarr 6, Bauer 7, Purrington 6, Bielik 8 (Dijksteel 90), Aribo 7, Cullen 7, Williams 7 (Fosu 62, 7), Vetokele 7 (Marshall 76, 6), Taylor 7. Subs not used: Maxwell, Reeves, Pratley, Lapslie.