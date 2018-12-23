Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings for draw with Oxford United

A 97th minute equaliser from Josh Ruffels denied Doncaster Rovers a fifth straight win and earned Oxford United a 2-2 draw at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Here’s how we rated the players…

IAN LAWLOR 8

Could not be blamed for either goal and made some impressive saves at key times in the game.

SHAUN CUMMINGS 8

His best performance yet in red and white. Made several timely blocks and interventions and also looked more confident going forward.

TOM ANDERSON 7

Another wholehearted and impressive performance at centre back. He did the simple things well and never shirked a challenge.

ANDY BUTLER 7

Defended in typically determined fashion and also won the penalty – albeit in slightly fortunate fashion.

DANNY ANDREW 7

Whipped a few superb balls into the box. Defended diligently.

ALI CRAWFORD 6

Another busy performance in midfield but could not find a killer pass.

BEN WHITEMAN 8

Full of confidence. Stroked the ball round effortlessly at times, the pick of Rovers’ midfield men. Passed forwards with real purpose.

HERBIE KANE 6

Unusually ineffective. Lacked no effort but failed to make an impact on the game.

MALLIK WILKS 6

His physicality caused the visitors’ problems but he flattered to deceive slightly with the ball at his feet.

JOHN MARQUIS 6

A frustrating afternoon for Rovers’ top scorer. Starved of chances and his first touch often let him down. Made a vital goal-line clearance.

JAMES COPPINGER 6

His 600th Rovers appearance did not go to plan as his slip led to Oxford’s first equaliser. Kept relatively quiet by the visitors.

SUBS USED

TOMMY ROWE n/a

Came on for Crawford as Rovers tried to gain more control.

ALFIE MAY n/a

Thought he had won it with his 90th minute close range finish.

MATTY BLAIR n/a

Replaced Cummings at right back in an attempt to provide some go-forward.

SUBS NOT USED

Marko Marosi, Danny Amos, Shane Blaney, Paul Taylor.

OXFORD UNITED

Eastwood 6, Hanson 6, Nelson 7, Dickie 7, Ruffels 7, Mousinho 7, Henry 7, Brannagan 6, Whyte 9, Browne 6, Mackie 6 (Garbutt 88, 6). Subs not used: Mitchell, Smith, Raglan, Long, McMahon, Little.