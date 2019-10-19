Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from the excellent win over Bristol Rovers

Here is how we rated the individual performances at the Keepmoat.
1. Seny Dieng 7
A comfortable afternoon for the Rovers keeper, who did what he needed to in order to keep out Nichols' penalty and was largely untested otherwise.
Photo: JPIMedia
Copyright:
2. Brad Halliday 7
Not quite as strong an attacking presence as he has been in recent weeks but very comfortable in defensive terms.
Photo: JPIMedia
Copyright:
3. Tom Anderson 8
Comfortable and commanding at the back, dealing with everything thrown at him and pushing the ball forward well.
Photo: JPIMedia
Copyright:
4. Donervon Daniels 7
A bit of a shaky start to the game but settled well and produced another commanding performance overall.
Photo: JPIMedia
Copyright: