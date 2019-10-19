Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from the excellent win over Bristol Rovers

Goals from Kieran Sadlier and Jon Taylor saw Doncaster Rovers power back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers.

By Liam Hoden
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 6:14 pm

Here is how we rated the individual performances at the Keepmoat.

1. Seny Dieng 7

A comfortable afternoon for the Rovers keeper, who did what he needed to in order to keep out Nichols' penalty and was largely untested otherwise.

2. Brad Halliday 7

Not quite as strong an attacking presence as he has been in recent weeks but very comfortable in defensive terms.

3. Tom Anderson 8

Comfortable and commanding at the back, dealing with everything thrown at him and pushing the ball forward well.

4. Donervon Daniels 7

A bit of a shaky start to the game but settled well and produced another commanding performance overall.

