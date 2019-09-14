Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from the excellent performance at Ipswich Town

Here is how we rated the individual performances at Portman Road.
1. Ian Lawlor 8
Did not have a great deal to do but was strong when he needed to be with two excellent second half saves from James Norwood.
Photo: Marie Caley
Copyright:
2. Brad Halliday 8
His best performance so far in a Rovers shirt as he dealt with both sides of the game superbly. A real attacking threat with great understanding and cohesion with the wide forwards.
Photo: Marie Caley
Copyright:
3. Tom Anderson 8
A giant at the back, heading away almost everything and clearing much of the rest. Was saved by Lawlor late on when losing the track of a long raking pass into Norwood but otherwise a mammoth performance that deserved the long-awaited clean sheet.
Photo: Marie Caley
Copyright:
4. Cameron John 8
Completely unfazed by playing against one of the division's best attacking pairs, he was largely untroubled and never lacked composure.
Photo: Marie Caley
Copyright: