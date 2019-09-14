Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from the excellent performance at Ipswich Town

Doncaster Rovers delivered an excellent performance worthy of three points but had to settle for a draw at Ipswich Town.

By Liam Hoden
Saturday, 14th September 2019, 18:28 pm

Here is how we rated the individual performances at Portman Road.

1. Ian Lawlor 8

Did not have a great deal to do but was strong when he needed to be with two excellent second half saves from James Norwood.

2. Brad Halliday 8

His best performance so far in a Rovers shirt as he dealt with both sides of the game superbly. A real attacking threat with great understanding and cohesion with the wide forwards.

3. Tom Anderson 8

A giant at the back, heading away almost everything and clearing much of the rest. Was saved by Lawlor late on when losing the track of a long raking pass into Norwood but otherwise a mammoth performance that deserved the long-awaited clean sheet.

4. Cameron John 8

Completely unfazed by playing against one of the division's best attacking pairs, he was largely untroubled and never lacked composure.

