Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from the draw at Coventry City

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances at St Andrews.
1. Seny Dieng 7
Faced plenty of shots but was rarely troubled and turned in a very commanding performance, particularly defending crosses.
2. Brad Halliday 6
Excellent going forward but looked vulnerable in defence with Jordy Hiwula enjoying the space he offered. Excellent run and low ball for Rovers' goal.
3. Tom Anderson 8
Another mammoth performance at the back, heading and blocking everything. Caught stretching to block Coventry's goal but commanding throughout.
4. Donervon Daniels 8
Handed his full Rovers debut in place of the injured Cameron John. He struggled with Rovers' passing at the back in the initial stages but settled well and made very good blocks.
