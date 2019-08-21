Doncaster Rovers: 'Persistence will pay off' with determination to play out from the back

Ben Sheaf

Under Moore's tenure, Rovers have moved the ball out from defence with short passes into midfield and building attacks through the thirds.

It was an approach that drew pressure in last weekend's win over Fleetwood Town, with a high press from the visitors creating a few nervy moments.

But Arsenal loanee Sheaf – who will be key to the success of the style as a sitting midfielder – insists the team will improve as they continue to persist with the tactic.

And he says the determination to play attractive football at Rovers was a major factor in his loan move.

"Coming up from Arsenal, everyone knows their style of play," he said. "And that was one of the attractive things coming to Doncaster, knowing we would try to play good football.

"In League One it's not always on to do that but that is part and parcel learning when to do that and when not.

"When we can play out we will as much as we can. That depends on the team and style of play.

"It's nice that we feel we have the players and the manager to do that."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moore himself was pleased with the manner in which Rovers dealt with Fleetwood’s press last weekend and continued to push on with building their play.

"It's something I believe in - trying to play and playing forwards," Moore said.

"Fleetwood made it difficult for us but the persistence of the boys, we worked through it with their decision making and that was excellent to see.

"Long may that continue.

"We feel the strength of the group is that and it's the way that we want to go forward.

"That will be the case.