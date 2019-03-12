Doncaster Rovers: ‘Open and honest’ squad meeting ahead of Blackpool outing

The Doncaster Rovers squad began the week with an open and honest meeting as they look to shake themselves out of their winless run.

Rovers have failed to win in their last four League One matches but remain in sixth place in League One as they head to Blackpool, one of the sides in the chasing pack.

Boss Grant McCann said his players were open and honest in their pre-training meeting and insists everyone has the same mindset.

"We had a good meeting, a good chat," McCann said.

"It was very collabrative, very open and we all came out of it with the same goal.

"The boys were very good. They're always open and honest as a group.

"We have open and honest players who want to voice their opinion in a positive way.

"We have to make sure we stay positive, which we will. No one gets down.

"They know me by now, and I know them. We don't get down after a defeat or a draw and they don't get high after a win.

"They're a really good group and they looked good this morning. They looked sharp.

"Everyone is really looking forward to the game."

Rovers are in a need of a response following the disappointing 2-0 defeat at bottom side AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

It continued a frustrating run of games which has seen them deliver poor performances which have proved costly in the winless run.

McCann insists his players have a positive mindset and are not wallowing in the disappointment of recent weeks.

"There's no time for feeling sorry for yourselves," he said.

"I keep telling the boys and reminding them - to get to the next league will change their lives.

"We're in the position that 18 teams in the division would love to be in, in that sixth position.

"We've come a long way from the start of the season."