Doncaster Rovers: No regrets for Jon Taylor over Rotherham United exit

Taylor had been told a move to a Championship club had been lined up for him when he approached the end of his deal at Rotherham last season, so immediately informed Millers boss Paul Warne he would not be signing a new contract.

The move failed to materialise however, though Taylor says he has no regrets over how the summer played out, ultimately leading him into League One with Rovers.

“I don’t think there could be any regrets,” he said. There was nothing I could have done really.

Jon Taylor in action against former club Rotherham United

“I turned down the deal when the season finished.

“People can give me rubbish for it but I did it for the club’s best interests.

“When they season finished, they offered me a deal. I could have prolonged that and kept them waiting there, waiting for other options and if Rotherham was the best option, just signed there and keep it going.

“But I'd made my mind up before the season had finished and I went in to say ‘I don’t want to keep the club waiting. I don’t want to lead you on and say I’m going to sign. I’m going to leave at the end of the season.’

“I shook the gaffer’s hand and gave him a hug. I thought that was the best thing to do rather than keeping my options open.

“I’d made my mind up. I was told I was signing somewhere else and that was one of the main reasons why I left as well. That didn’t happen in the end.

“That is not a regret. I was told I was signing somewhere and it didn’t happen.

“I was still keeping in contact with Rotherham and I could have maybe gone back.

"But I spoke to the gaffer here, Darren Moore, and as soon as I spoke to him I wanted to come here.”

"Once I left Rotherham I was told I was going to a club in the Championship and that didn’t happen,” he added.

“Last year for me, I did well and other times I didn't do so well. We were fighting relegation.

“I said when I signed here that I don’t think Rotherham fans saw the best of me. Two years we were fighting relegation, on the back foot, always in our own half.

"One of the main reasons I came here, and it’s obvious to see in training and in games, it's good attacking football.

“I’m enjoying it and I feel I’ve made the right decision.”

Taylor was granted an early reunion with is former club when Rovers hosted Rotherham last weekend.

It was an occasion which saw him booed by Millers supporters at the Keepmoat, though Warne gave him a warm embrace when substituted off.

Taylor revealed he had attempted to treat the fixture as ‘just another game’ but admitted that approach was never likely to work.

“There was a lot of emotions to be fair,” he said.

“I think I was relieved once the final whistle went and we’d won the game.

“It was hard. I’d tried to play it down in my head, just trying not to worry about it, relax and play my own game.

“But once it kicked off, the atmosphere and stuff like that.

“I didn’t know what reaction I was going to get and there were loads of things going through my head.

“Once the final whistle went and I knew we’d won, I just wanted to get home and go to bed.

“I was trying to say to myself it was just another game but, I’ll be truthful, it wasn’t for me.