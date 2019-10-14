Doncaster Rovers must learn to use 'different option' Kwame Thomas according to boss Darren Moore
Darren Moore admits his Doncaster Rovers side must learn how to unlock the strengths of striker Kwame Thomas as he becomes a feature of the team.
Thomas started his first league game as a Rovers player on Saturday in the defeat to Oxford United.
The 24-year-old cut an isolated figure at times in the lone striker role, struggling to link up with the supporting forwards.
And Moore believes Rovers must learn how to use their ‘different option.’
“All of a sudden we’ve got an out in Kwame in terms of how he plays,” he said.
“What he gives us is a different option in the type of player that he is and I think it's an option that is really going to benefit us.
“Now that he’s in the building and he’s had a couple of games, we’ve had a good look at him and a good view of him.
“Kwame, he’ll get stronger in terms of his match minutes.
“He’s fit, there’s no problem but with match minutes it takes that little bit longer and only comes with playing games.
“He’s had two games in a week, with 70 minutes and 60 minutes which will do him the world of good.”
Thomas was substituted after 64 minutes on Saturday with Moore unwilling to risk the fitness of a player who has tasted very little competitive football since the end of last season.
And Moore says Rovers will benefit from Niall Ennis’ return to action as his replacement.
“We didn’t want him going into those latter parts of the game where he’s stretching and straining for balls so we put Niall on,” he said.
“It was good to have Niall getting a good 20 or 30 minutes in his tank.
“Come next week, both will be fit and available and ready for the game.
“It might not have gone our way on Saturday, that will have done Kwame the world of good and obviously Niall too, getting those minutes on the pitch.”