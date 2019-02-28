Grant McCann insists Doncaster Rovers must heed the lessons of the last week as they look to secure a place in League One's top six.

Disappointing 45 minute performances at both Scunthorpe United and Shrewsbury Town proved costly, with Rovers managing to take only one point from the two fixtures.

As they prepare to host promotion rivals Charlton Athletic on Saturday, McCann says Rovers cannot afford a start as slow as the one they made at Shrewsbury on Tuesday night.

“We’ll make sure we get them rested and recovered properly and make sure the freshness is there," McCann told the Free Press.

"On Tuesday the freshness wasn't there in the first half but they got their second wind and we saw how good we are.

“We need to start better.

“We need to make sure we start games better because this is another tough one for us.

“It's a good game for us to follow up with.

“It's a big game but they’re all big games now.

“We’ll focus on the next one and we need to make sure we try to respond.”

Though Rovers missed the opportunity to open up a five point cushion from seventh place, McCann insists his side remain in a very good position to achieve their goals.

“We've lost four in 21 games,” he said.

“We’re going to lose games, there are going to be ups and downs .

“Hopefully we can win more than we lose between now and the end of the season and that will put us in a good place.

“We're in a very good good place.

“We’ve got 13 huge games coming up and we've got to be right for every one.”