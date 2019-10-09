Doncaster Rovers must find their scoring touch - Ben Sheaf

Ben Sheaf

The on-loan Arsenal midfielder will return to the side at Oxford United this weekend after being rested for Tuesday night’s 3-2 defeat at Rotherham United in the Leasing.com Trophy.

Sheaf could not hide his frustration when he spoke to the press after Saturday’s smash and grab raid by Portsmouth at the Keepmoat Stadium.

But the 21-year-old made it clear that Rovers must start finding the net with more regularity if they are to stand any chance of repeating last season’s top six finish.

Tenth-placed Rovers are sweating on the fitness of strike duo Niall Ennis and Kazaiah Sterling ahead of their trip to the Kassam Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Moore’s side have scored 13 times in ten league matches this term. Shrewsbury Town are the only other top half team to have scored fewer goals (10).

“The positive to take from Saturday was the way we played up until the final bit,” said Sheaf.

“We were very dominant throughout. We’ve just got to make that little change in the final third.

“Hopefully we’ll start scoring some more goals because at the end of the day goals are what win you games.

“We’ve got to start taking our chances. We just need to find that cutting edge and ruthlessness.

“It hasn’t quite clicked yet [in the final third].

“But we know our qualities and our strengths and we’ve just got to keep plugging away and hopefully those goals will start going in sooner or later.”

Rovers are undoubtedly playing some attractive football under their new manager but head to Oxford having won just one of their last six games in all competitions.

“I’m really enjoying my football here, we play some really good stuff,” said Sheaf. “The style we play really suits me.

“We’ll be looking to continue that but we’ve got to start winning some games. We’re doing all the right things, just not putting the ball in the back of the net.

“Hopefully that will change sooner rather than later.

“Overall, it’s a positive start,” he added.

“We should’ve taken points from the Blackpool and Portsmouth games.

“There have been a few late goals but overall we’re pretty positive. We’ve come a long way since the manager has come in in terms of playing style.