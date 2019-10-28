Doncaster Rovers must be 'really switched on' against Manchester United U21s in Leasing.com Trophy

Darren Moore

Rovers, back in action following last Tuesday’s sensational 7-1 win at Southend United, hope to reach the knockout stage of the Leasing.com Trophy by beating the young Red Devils at the Keepmoat Stadium tomorrow (7.45pm).

But United will not be short be of confidence either after victories at Rotherham (2-0) and Lincoln (1-0) put them top of Group H.

“It’ll be about who can impose their style the most on the opposition,” said Moore.

“We’ll have to be really switched on and really good in and out of possession of the ball because they’re a gifted team and obviously a wonderful football club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They’re a good team with many different options. They’re a technically gifted group of players who have been together for a while and know each other’s games.

“They play some good football, they’re quick with it, they play on different angles and try and create overloads.

“They’ve got a wonderful ethos in getting forward and playing an attacking brand of football. And they can play in tight spaces because they’re technically gifted.

“They’ve had a wonderful start and they’ve won at Rotherham and Lincoln so that tells you about the calibre of player that we’ll be up against.

“It’s a different kind of test for us but it’s a good test for us.”

Moore has selected two very different teams so far in this competition, a near first-choice eleven beating Lincoln before a team packed with fringe men and youngsters lost narrowly at Rotherham.

He was giving nothing away about his selection for this game when he spoke to the media on Monday. Kazaiah Sterling and Matty Blair remain sidelined.

Rovers will definitely reach the last 32 if they win the game in 90 minutes. A three-point victory, as opposed to a penalty shoot-out win, would see them leapfrog United into top spot.

All four teams in Group H can still qualify for the next round heading into the final round of games. Rotherham travel to Lincoln on November 12.