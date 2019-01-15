Doncaster Rovers: More frustration for Joe Wright

Doncaster Rovers defender Joe Wright is facing yet more frustration in his fight to return from an ankle injury which has kept him out of action since early November.

The centre half had been expected to be back in action earlier this month but has only made sporadic appearances in full training with the first team.

Boss Grant McCann revealed the 24-year-old is still feeling pain in the ankle which he injured when involved in a training ground collision with team mate Andy Butler.

And Wright had an injection in the problem area on Tuesday with the hope being that it will help him resume full training.

“Hopefully the injection will stiffen his ankle up a bit more and help him,” McCann said.

“It doesn't mean he won't train. He just needs a couple of injections to keep on top with his training.

“Hopefully we'll try to progress Joe a little bit further.

“In terms of the timescale, it's difficult at the minute because we don't know where he is day to day.

“Joe is getting frustrated and it is hard but we've got to make sure he's right when he comes back and he doesn't break down.”

McCann believes Wright is fit enough to return to full training in all other aspects than the pain he continues to feel in his ankle.

But he still feels the centre half will need appearances for the club’s U23s in order to get up to full speed.

McCann said: “Joe is doing absolutely everything. He can run, he can sprint, he can twist and turn.

“He's just getting a little pinch when he kicks the ball, almost like there's a bruise on his foot.

“When someone passes him the ball it's catching him on his ankle.

“It's when Joe feels right really. It's when he feels comfortable, and when that's the case he'll come back in and train fully with us.

“At the minute he doesn't feel comfortable.

“He's been working hard and John the new physio has been working him hard.

“He'll need a couple of games to get up to anything like the levels we need. He's been out for a long while.

“We're keeping cautious with Joe but we know ideally we want him back as soon as we can.

“Every day we're hoping for a different answer from the physio but it's the same every day.”

Niall Mason played an hour for the U23 in their 1-1 draw with Rotherham United on Tuesday as he continues his return from a toe injury.

Herbie Kane will miss Saturday’s clash with Burton Albion due to a groin injury.