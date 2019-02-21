Doncaster Rovers: More contracts set to be finalised

Grant McCann expects ‘four or five’ players to agree new contracts with Doncaster Rovers in the next week.

A total of 12 players are set to see their contracts expire in the summer.

And McCann has already indicated most of those out on long term loans will not be offered new deals.

But he is confident agreements will be reached with a handful of those he wishes to keep.

“There's progress,” McCann told the Free Press.

“Hopefully we'll have some word by the end of this week or next week.

“We're moving on a few. Four or five.”

It is expected new deals for goalkeepers Ian Lawlor and Marko Marosi are a high priority along with full back Danny Andrew.

Youngster Cody Prior is also likely to be handed a contract extension.