Doncaster Rovers: 'Missed opportunity' as Rovers let game slip against Rotherham United
Darren Moore declared an opportunity missed as Doncaster Rovers let a chance to advance early in the Leasing.com Trophy slip through their fingers.
Rovers fought from behind to lead 2-1 at neighbours Rotherham United only to lose 3-2.
"I was disappointed to concede the goals that we did concede," Moore said.
"I thought having gone 2-1 up, with the game opening up, it would have gone more in our favour.
"But just as we had a free kick which we could have played into feet we went long and diagonal and it resulted in their equaliser.
"The pendulum swung for both teams from there.
"I thought we'd have got control of the game and it would play more into our hands. We conceded the third goal and it wasn't to be."
Moore made nine changes to the side that lost to Portsmouth in the league on Saturday with new signing Kwame Thomas handed his debut while youngsters AJ Greaves, Shane Blaney and Danny Amos were all handed starts.
And he was pleased with the young players' efforts, though admitted naivety had cost his side at times.
"We wanted to give some of the young players a run out," Moore said.
"It was important to see them, for them to manage in a game like this and show the levels where they need to be at to continue at Doncaster.
"I thought there was some good performance and I thought there were some times where we were a bit naive. Game understanding and game management could have been a bit better.
"Kwame and Joe Wright getting minutes, it will serve us well for the league campaign."
The result kept the Northern Group H alive with both the Millers and Rovers still able to advance along with Manchester United U21s and Lincoln City.