Doncaster Rovers: Minor setback slows Joe Wright return

Joe Wright is highly unlikely to be available to feature against Oxford United for Doncaster Rovers this weekend.

The centre half has suffered a minor setback in his recovery from an ankle injury which will delay his return to action.

Boss Grant McCann had been confident the 24-year-old would be fit enough to be part of the matchday squad for Saturday's game but will not take any risks with Wright's recovery.

“He's had a little bit of a setback, nothing serous though,” McCann said.

“We have to make sure, like we have with Tommy Rowe, that he's fully fit and available

“The last thing we want is for him to reinjure the same problem because he'd be out for months, nevermind weeks.

“It's very unlikely he will be involved at the weekend but it's nothing that’s going to keep him out too long.”

While the good form of Tom Anderson means the rush for a Wright return is not as great as it might have been, McCann is keen for the defender to be available for the busy festive period, along with Niall Mason.

He said: “We want to try to get him and Niall back as soon as we can.

“If they're fit and available for us over the next couple of weeks, that's great for us.

“We've got these four games that just go bang, bang, bang. bang.

“It's very unlikely it's going to be the same team in every game.

“Defensively we haven't got much cover with those two out but once they come back then we'll be strong again.”