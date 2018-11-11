Doncaster Rovers: McCann’s praise for Herbie Kane after tie-saving goals against Chorley.

Grant McCann lavished praise on Herbie Kane after the on-loan Liverpool midfielder twice scored to earn Doncaster Rovers a replay in the FA Cup.

Kane netted his first two goals in senior football to help secure a 2-2 draw after twice falling behind to sixth tier Chorley.

And McCann revealed the 19-year-old had been encouraged to get into more advanced positions.

“We had a chat with Herbie during the week about picking the ball up in more dangerous areas,” the Rovers boss said.

“We felt at Charlton he was getting the ball off Andy Butler around the 18 yard line.

“Someone of Herbie Kane’s quality you want in and around the box.

“His first goal he got in the box and scored. His second was just outstanding to come inside and whip the ball into the top corner.”

Rovers were poor in the clash at Victory Park with Kane and Ben Whiteman providing their real quality in what was a tough afternoon.

But McCann felt his side had plenty of golden opportunities to win the tie on the day.

“Herbie is different class,” he said.

“And Ben is top class too.

“Those two kept switching play and trying to overload them on the outsides which we worked on.

“It worked but we just didn’t get the breaks in the box.

“Alfie May should score twice, Mallik Wilks should score a hat trick, John Marquis had a couple of great chances, left foot and right foot.

“Their keeper made outstanding saves but we should be scoring in those positions.