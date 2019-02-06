Doncaster Rovers: McCann ready for next wave of contract talks but admits loanees are unlikely to get new contracts

Grant McCann hopes to begin the next wave of negotiations over new contracts at Doncaster Rovers inside the next week.

McCann met with Rovers chairman David Blunt last week and is set for discussions with the board on Thursday prior to the Meet The Owners event at the Keepmoat.

And his plans for the next phase of contract renewals is top of the agenda, along with tentative plans for recruitment of new players in the summer.

“It was a good meeting last week and I’ve got another one this week just to finalise it,” McCann said.

“I spoke to the chairman about contract renewals first and foremost, recruitment for next year and areas where we think we need to be looking at.

"I think we're getting there with the contracts.

“The ones we've wanted to keep so far we've kept, the ones we haven't have moved on and needed a good challenge.

“We're getting to where we want to be and hopefully they'll start moving again in the next seven days or so in terms of negotiating extensions for two or three players over the next couple of weeks.

“We're onto the next phase and by the end of this month we'll be onto the next phase after that.”

It is understood the club will look to begin talks with goalkeepers Ian Lawlor and Marko Marosi, plus full back Danny Andrew and young midfielder Cody Prior.

A total of 12 senior players will see their contracts expire in the summer, though McCann believes that figure is inflated, admitting that several are unlikely to see theirs renewed.

“I saw it quoted earlier in the season that we'd got 20-odd out of contract or whatever it was,” McCann said. “But it's not really.

“The ones out on loan, most of them will probably not be here apart from Danny Amos and Alfie Beestin, who we're keeping an eye on to see where he is. That's the reason why they're on loan and will be out there for the rest of the season.”

Liam Mandeville, Luke McCullough and Tyler Garratt are three players on season-long loans whose contracts will expire in the summer.