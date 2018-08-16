Doncaster Rovers: McCann prepared to show ruthlessness in team selection

Grant McCann is prepared to be ruthless with selection if he is given a sense of any drop of form from his Doncaster Rovers players.

McCann is determined for Rovers to continue their strong start to the season and is on the lookout for any dips in intensity, both in matches and on the training ground.

Grant McCann

And he says the strength in depth within his squad will allow him to act swiftly and decisively in that scenario.

"One hundred per cent," McCann said.

"You've got to be focused

"It's not just in games. You've got to be focused in training every day.

"The focus needs to stay.

"That's one thing about this group, they work hard with a smile on their face and they train well.

"That does give you chance when you've got a group like that."

The Rovers boss praised Matty Blair for his performances off the bench and when starting in Tuesday night's Carabao Cup win at Scunthorpe United.

And he said the midfielder has shown the ideal attitude when not starting matches.

"He came on at a tricky time at Southend when we conceded two fairly late on," McCann said.

"He came on against Wycombe and was first class in a right back position and set up the goal for John.

"His performance at Scunthorpe just typified the strength and depth in the squad.

"It's not just Matty Blair, there's people waiting who haven't kicked a ball yet like Tom Anderson, Ian Lawlor Alfie Beestin. Luke McCullough who came on for a little bit at Scunthorpe, Mitchell Lund, Issam Ben Khemis who has been training really well.

"I said this to Ian Lawlor today. Marko Marosi has been outstanding for three games but it's not about he's played well for three games so he'll keep his place.

"Every position is the same and we can't afford any drop off in concentration or performance because there's people waiting in the wings to replace them."

McCann confirmed Alex Kiwomya will be available to face Burton Albion on Saturday after recovering from a hamstring injury.