Doncaster Rovers: McCann insists there will be no change of approach for ‘nothing to lose’ FA Cup tie with Crystal Palace

Grant McCann insists there will be no wavering from his ultra positive footballing philosophy when Doncaster Rovers meet Premier League opposition in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Rovers were handed a home tie against Crystal Palace in Monday night’s draw as they prepare for their first fifth round tie in the competition since 1956.

Though accepting his side have a mammoth task in reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in their history, McCann has pledged to approach the game as he would any other – and that means with attacking football.

"It's a big chance for the boys isn't it,” he said. “It’s a real chance to have a good go and see what we can do.

"I think predominantly, for most of the season, we've been good in terms of the way we've approached most games.

“We won't approach it any differently, we'll play our game.

"We've got absolutely nothing to lose.

“We'll give it a good go and if it's not good enough, it's not good enough - no one is going expect it to be.”

Palace booked their place in the last 18 with a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

With the opportunity to fill the Keepmoat and a chance of the game being selected for TV, McCann was pleased with the tie.

"I think it's a good draw,” he said.

“We've hopefully got a good chance of being on the TV. If you look at it we're the only League One club against a Premier League team confirmed at the minute. Hopefully it's a chance the club can make some money off the TV.

“It's a chance to pit our wits against a team that has just beat Tottenham. It'll be tough, there's no two ways about it. We're under no illusions about that.

"We'll give it a good go.

"A Premier League club and a chance to get into the quarter-final, a packed out Keepmoat would be unbelievable.

“Hopefully we can do it again, get everyone in there again and get them behind us.”

The Rovers boss says it will be ‘amazing’ to pit his wits against former England boss Hodgson and renew acquaintances with Palace, with whom he has history.

"I've some good history with Palace myself,” he said.

“The year we first went up into the Championship with Peterborough I scored the winner against them at London Road.

“And we lost to Palace when got relegated on the last day of the season with a record number of points.

“So some good and bad days with Palace.

“I've not come across Roy much. He did come to one of the training sessions when I was with Northern Ireland, maybe when Sammy McIlroy was in charge.”

The fifth round ties are due to be played on the weekend of February 16.