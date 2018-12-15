Doncaster Rovers: McCann hails ability to win without playing well after win over Scunthorpe United

Grant McCann was delighted to see Doncaster Rovers showing their ability to win without playing well as they secured a relatively comfortable win over neighbours Scunthorpe United.

Rovers started rapidly with Ben Whiteman and Herbie Kane both netting inside the opening ten minutes.

But they failed to maintain their tempo and allowed Scunthorpe back into the game before John Marquis scored five minutes from time to wrap up the victory.

McCann was pleased with the triumph, particularly with Rovers not being at their best.

"I thought it was a scrappy game really but I think we showed today that when we're not at our best, we can still win," he said.

"I think it's the sign of a good team.

"I thought we were clinical when we got the chances. There weren't many chances for us and maybe Scunthorpe had more.

"But when we got them we were clinical and I think that is why we got the win.

"I think it's massive. It probably wasn't a day for us to be expansive in our play."

Rovers secured a fourth straight victory in the early kick-off, to at least temporarily put themselves into fifth in the League One standings.

"We just need to keep doing what we're doing," McCann said.

"We've got a tough run of games, we really have. I know people are probably looking and thinking we've got a lot of teams coming up that are down at the bottom of the table but they're the toughest games, both mentally and physically.

"But we've got a very good changing room that don't look and think any game is an easy one.

"We'll let other people think that. We'll make sure we keep our mindset right to go and win the games."

