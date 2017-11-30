Doncaster Rovers: Mathieu Baudry explains why he thinks League One is getting better

Mathieu Baudry thinks a ‘trickle down theory’ is making life difficult for Doncaster Rovers in League One.

Rovers take a break from league action, sat 16th in the table, to host Scunthorpe United in the FA Cup on Sunday having so far struggled for consistency back in the third tier.

Baudry reckons the level of finance in the Premier League and Championship is now having an effect in League One.

“League One is getting better, there is so much investment in the leagues above that better players start to filter down to this level which makes it harder,” said Baudry.

“The league was always going to be tougher this season, the gaffer is building the club and you see where the club is going throughout the whole structure.

“From when I signed the club has improved massively both on and off the pitch, we have a great team spirit now and the fans are behind us every week.”

Baudry was left out against MK Dons last weekend but returned to captain the team at Rochdale in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday.

“It’s always going to be a difficult choice that one at the moment, if I only go with two [centre backs],” said boss Darren Ferguson.

“Wright and Butler have been very good and it would’ve been harsh to leave either of them out.”