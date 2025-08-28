When it comes to cup competitions, there always seems to be a story with Ben Close.

Tuesday night saw the Doncaster Rovers midfielder put in a tidy performance as he notched a second goal in as many outings this season in the Carabao Cup, scoring in the 2-0 win at Accrington Stanley. That followed his strike in the previous round as Rovers routed Championship side Middlesbrough.

The last year or so of Close's Rovers career has been defined by outings away from the bread and butter of league matters. He made his long-awaited return from a seven-month lay-off in a relatively low-key EFL Trophy match roughly this time last year - having ironically suffered said injury in the same competition.

And during what was a rollercoaster 2024-25 campaign on a personal level, a cheeky Panenka chip in an FA Cup penalty shoot-out win over Hull last January proved to be Close's parting gift to Rovers before a surprise temporary switch to non-league side Eastleigh. That loan stint caught many off-guard when it was rubber-stamped at the start of 2025. But speaking to the Free Press this week, the midfielder insists it was a decision that has enabled him to come back stronger for this season.

Ben Close has two in two for Rovers in the EFL Cup this term. | Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

"It was really important for me," said the 29-year-old. "It was a tough decision because I wanted to be at this football club but after the injury I wasn't quite hitting my best form. I played a few games then came out the team and I think having had that spell out injured you need a bit of time to get back to your best.

"I was struggling because I couldn't get in the team. By late January we decided the best thing was to go and get some games to give me the best chance when coming back for pre-season.

"I missed out on some good moments with the football club such as promotion, but in terms of my development and how I can help the club this season, I had to go play some games. I think I managed about 20 games and that gave me a good chance to have a good off-season and thankfully stayed fit. I feel in a good place now for that move."

Indeed, many eyebrows were raised at the loan deal not only for the fact that Close was willing to drop down to the National League but also because of Grant McCann's comments at the time. His manager said: "This may sound crazy but if we can get into League One he will be outstanding at that level. He knows that level inside out. I wanted to be fair to Ben and let him go to Eastleigh because it'll put him in the best place for next season."

When asked if those comments gave him a boost at the time, Close said: "Yeah, we spoke a lot me and the gaffer throughout the period of deciding whether it was right to go out on loan or not. I always felt good support and felt he was honest with me. He knows I've had several seasons in League One and so I have good experience at this level. Those games helped me get back up to speed definitely."

Indeed, Close enjoyed a fine pre-season as he reintegrated within the group over the summer. The challenge that lays in front of him now is trying to wrestle away a spot in the league - no easy task considering how well his rivals in that position have done so far since the club's return to the third tier.

But he's certainly done his chances no harm with two stand-out showings in the cup and Rotherham await this weekend in a mouth-watering South Yorkshire derby. Whilst Close will obviously be desperate to get the nod for that game, he understands just how good a squad McCann has built. "It's a really good squad - football talent-wise but also off the pitch it's a really tight-knit group," he added. "And I think that's there for everyone to see.

"It'll be an exciting one against Rotherham with a good atmosphere. But we're in a good run of form so we're very much looking forward to it."