Doncaster Rovers: Mallik Wilks ‘can be whatever he wants to be’

Mallik Wilks has got the world at his feet, according to Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann.

The 19-year-old striker - on loan from Leeds United - has hit the ground running at Rovers by scoring in his first three games for the club.

Wilks’ goals, combined with his cheeky personality and his tendency to wind up the opposition, has quickly endeared him to the Keepmoat Stadium faithful.

The teenager helped Accrington Stanley win promotion from League Two last season and sees his move to Doncaster as a natural progression up the ladder.

And McCann says the forward has the potential to go on and play at a higher level.

“Mallik can be whatever he wants to be,” said McCann.

“We just need to make sure we keep the reins on him and educate him.

“We’ve got to make sure he keeps on learning.

“He can develop into one hell of a player.”

Wilks has made one substitute appearance for Leeds and also spent time out on loan at Grimsby Town last season.

He has slotted seamlessly into McCann’s 4-3-3 set-up and played a key role in Rovers’ best start to a season since they won their first three games of the 2003/4 Division Three campaign.

“There’s nothing better than when you’re starting games and then you’re scoring and winning them too,” said Wilks, following Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup victory at Scunthorpe United.

“When you’re performing well you have to fight to stay in the team, there’s a lot more pressure on us to stay in the side, but long may it continue.

“We want to keep winning, keep the momentum going and take that into Saturday now.

“We’re on a winning streak at the moment and we don’t want that to end.

“We’ve played some great football and there’s no reason why that should stop.”